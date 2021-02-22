FORECAST: Who’s ready for a warm up?

- TONIGHT: Breezy 15 to 20 mph wind
- TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Warm with highs in the 50s and some low 60s in WAVE Country
- THIS WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Potential wet pattern develops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mainly clear to partly cloudy at times overnight. Winds from the southwest and above freezing temperatures will continue to help melt away the snow.
A decent amount of sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s. I hear the tee times being made already!
It’ll be mainly clear Tuesday night as lows only sink to around 40 degrees in the city.
Some would argue that Wednesday is the pick of the week with warmer highs, nearing 60 degrees. However, there will be a few more clouds as the next front pushes in Wednesday night.
We’re tracking an unsettled weather pattern that looks to set up late this week into the start of next week with the daily chance for rain. As we get closer, details will become clearer with the overall setup.
