IHSAA unveils 2021 boys basketball sectional brackets

Annual blind draw was held Sunday night

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | February 22, 2021 at 1:24 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 9:16 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - One more week remains in the Indiana high school boys basketball regular season, which means that sectional tournaments will begin in the first week of March across the Hoosier State.

On Sunday night, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) held its annual blind draw to determine the sectional pairings for the 2021 postseason.

All sectional first-round games are set to tip-off on March 2.

Semifinal matchups will take place on March 5.

All sectional championships are scheduled for March 6.

All the brackets of local interest in the southwestern Indiana region are listed below:

CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 16 AT NORTH HUSKY ARENA

March 2 -- G1: Castle @ North

March 2 -- G2: Central vs. Jasper

March 5 -- G3: Reitz vs. Winner of G1

March 5 -- G4: Harrison vs. Winner of G2

March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 32 AT BOONVILLE STADIUM

March 2 -- G1: Heritage Hills vs. Memorial

March 2 -- G2: Mt. Vernon @ Boonville

March 5 -- G3: Bosse vs. Winner of G1

March 5 -- G4: Gibson Southern vs. Winner of G2

March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 31 AT HATCHET HOUSE

March 2 -- G1: Sullivan @ Washington

March 5 -- G2: Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln

March 5 -- G3: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G1

March 6 -- G4: Championship -- Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 46 AT PAOLI

March 2 -- G1: Eastern (Pekin) vs. Perry Central

March 5 -- G2: Crawford County @ Paoli

March 5 -- G3: Tell City vs. Winner of G1

March 6 -- G4: Championship -- Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 48 AT HUNTINGBURG MEMORIAL GYM

March 2 -- G1: Mater Dei @ Southridge

March 2 -- G2: Forest Park vs. South Spencer

March 5 -- G3: North Posey vs. Winner of G1

March 5 -- G4: Tecumseh vs. Winner of G2

March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 63 AT NORTH DAVIESS

March 2 -- G1: Orleans vs. Shoals

March 2 -- G2: Barr-Reeve vs. Washington Catholic

March 5 -- G3: Loogootee vs. Winner of G1

March 5 -- G4: North Daviess vs. Winner of G2

March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 64 AT WOOD MEMORIAL

March 2 -- G1: Cannelton @ Wood Memorial

March 2 -- G2: Day School vs. Northeast Dubois

March 5 -- G3: Vincennes Rivet vs. Winner of G1

March 5 -- G4: Springs Valley vs. Winner of G2

March 6 -- Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

