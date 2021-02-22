IHSAA unveils 2021 boys basketball sectional brackets

INDIANA (WFIE) - One more week remains in the Indiana high school boys basketball regular season, which means that sectional tournaments will begin in the first week of March across the Hoosier State.
On Sunday night, the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) held its annual blind draw to determine the sectional pairings for the 2021 postseason.
All sectional first-round games are set to tip-off on March 2.
Semifinal matchups will take place on March 5.
All sectional championships are scheduled for March 6.
All the brackets of local interest in the southwestern Indiana region are listed below:
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 16 AT NORTH HUSKY ARENA
March 2 -- G1: Castle @ North
March 2 -- G2: Central vs. Jasper
March 5 -- G3: Reitz vs. Winner of G1
March 5 -- G4: Harrison vs. Winner of G2
March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 32 AT BOONVILLE STADIUM
March 2 -- G1: Heritage Hills vs. Memorial
March 2 -- G2: Mt. Vernon @ Boonville
March 5 -- G3: Bosse vs. Winner of G1
March 5 -- G4: Gibson Southern vs. Winner of G2
March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4
CLASS 3A SECTIONAL 31 AT HATCHET HOUSE
March 2 -- G1: Sullivan @ Washington
March 5 -- G2: Pike Central vs. Vincennes Lincoln
March 5 -- G3: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G1
March 6 -- G4: Championship -- Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 46 AT PAOLI
March 2 -- G1: Eastern (Pekin) vs. Perry Central
March 5 -- G2: Crawford County @ Paoli
March 5 -- G3: Tell City vs. Winner of G1
March 6 -- G4: Championship -- Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 48 AT HUNTINGBURG MEMORIAL GYM
March 2 -- G1: Mater Dei @ Southridge
March 2 -- G2: Forest Park vs. South Spencer
March 5 -- G3: North Posey vs. Winner of G1
March 5 -- G4: Tecumseh vs. Winner of G2
March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 63 AT NORTH DAVIESS
March 2 -- G1: Orleans vs. Shoals
March 2 -- G2: Barr-Reeve vs. Washington Catholic
March 5 -- G3: Loogootee vs. Winner of G1
March 5 -- G4: North Daviess vs. Winner of G2
March 6 -- G5: Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 64 AT WOOD MEMORIAL
March 2 -- G1: Cannelton @ Wood Memorial
March 2 -- G2: Day School vs. Northeast Dubois
March 5 -- G3: Vincennes Rivet vs. Winner of G1
March 5 -- G4: Springs Valley vs. Winner of G2
March 6 -- Championship -- Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4
