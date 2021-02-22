Louisville Xtreme to call KFC Yum! Center home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indoor football is coming to KFC Yum! Center.
The Louisville Xtreme, a member of the Indoor Football League, announced today that the arena on Main Street in downtown Louisville will be the team’s home for the next three years.
“We are elated to be playing in the KFC Yum! Center,” said Victor Cole, general manager of the Xtreme. “The KFC Yum! Center will not only give our fans the best possible indoor football experience, but also the safest way to watch games in person with their highly effective VenueShield program.”
VenueShield is the program implemented in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has allowed KFC Yum! Center to host University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball games and other public events with enhanced safety protocols.
The 2021 Louisville Xtreme home schedule games include:
- April 24 vs. Massachusetts Pirates
- May 22 vs. Frisco Fighters
- May 29 vs. Sioux Falls Storm
- June 12 vs. Green Bay Blizzard
- June 27 vs. Massachusetts Pirates
- July 3 vs. Spokane Shock
- July 10 vs. Green Bay Blizzard
- July 31 vs. Iowa Barnstormers
For tickets and more information, visit louxtreme.com.
