Mack responds to video after UofL win over UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The video was posted over the weekend by Kentucky Sports Radio. An exuberant Eric Wood and Chris Mack celebrating UofL’s 62-59 win over Kentucky.
“Kenny Payne won those games, Kenny Payne is gone, you know what Kentucky is minus Kenny Payne, 0-1, 0 and forever, Cal will never, never beat UofL again,” screamed Wood, while Mack was jumping and down behind him.
Wood is a former UofL football player and a current analyst for the ACC Network. Payne, a former UofL player and UK assistant coach, is currently an assistant for the NBA’s New York Knicks.
The Cards head coach gave the video some context Monday afternoon.
(Story continues below the video)
“You know I was having Christmas at the house, a few neighbors walked over, and they happened to be really, really good friends with Kenny Payne, golfing buddies, hang out, they’ve known him,” Mack said. “I don’t know Kenny that well. They thought it’d be funny to FaceTime him, text him, and give him grief for the game, and that’s what they did.”
Mack apologized for the lack of COVID precautions and said that he reached out to UK head coach John Calipari on Sunday.
“He was understanding,” Mack said. “I think he understood the text, and anytime I’ve ever with dealt with Coach Calipari, he’s been great. He offered a few words of advice, which I’ll just keep between he and I.”
It provides us with yet another storyline heading into the next meeting next season in Rupp Arena.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.