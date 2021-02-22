$40.8 million fund announced to help non-public schools in Kentucky affected by COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Non-public schools in Kentucky will soon be able to apply for federal funding to help offset costs lost due to the COVID pandemic.
More than $40.8 million was made available by the United States Department of Education through the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools under Gov. Andy Beshear’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear made the announcement during Gov. Beshear’s daily COVID-19 briefing Monday.
“We appreciate the Department of Education for working with us to administer these funds,” First Lady Beshear said.
All non-public schools can apply to get help through the Emergency Education Relief Fund when the application is made available in late February.
The Kentucky Department of Education will announce when the application is live, and it will only be available for 30 days.
Schools that apply for the grant will not just receive money to offset expenses lost during COVID but will also be able to use the funds to provide COVID-19-related services.
