SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/22/21

The good news is a warmer pattern is about to take over. The bad news is it looks wet and stormy. But that shouldn’t really shock anyone either.
I will say we will gain the best of the warmer air and DRY time Tuesday and Wednesday this week. I would take FULL advantage of that.
We have a weak system with sprinkles Thursday but that will cool us back into the 40s.
There will be a southern wave Friday/Saturday that may keep most of the rain on the KY side of the Ohio River.
Starting late Sunday into next week, the wet pattern really start to crank up. And I am not liking the potential totals showing up. We will keep monitor that pattern as we get closer.
As far as snow, other than a few flurries today...there isn’t much showing up in the data for the next 10 days...and likely longer.
Be safe!
