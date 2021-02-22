Thawing snow, ice keep plumbers busy as temperatures rise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A week after temperatures took a dive, the snow and ice from several rounds of winter weather is now beginning to thaw. Homeowners, once on the lookout for frozen pipes, may now be facing water-related issues as WAVE County warms up.
This week, those at businesses, like Jarboe’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, said they’re beginning to see the impact of the thaw.
“We will see an increase in volume during this because it’s the unseen issues that are becoming known now,” Matt Tyner, Jarboe’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, said.
Tyner said the primary issues the company encounters after freezing temperatures rise are burst pipes, basement flooding and leaky roofs.
“That is something we get calls for,” he said. “We go out. We even get into the dry wall to be able to confirm there is not a plumbing issue. Then, unfortunately, we come to find out it was the roof that was leaking.”
Tyner said the following tips may help people protect their homes from water damage:
Make sure a home’s sump pump works properly. With the ground still frozen, surface water from above may find its way to a basement or crawl spaces quicker.
Be on the lookout for issues with lesser used pipes and leaks from the ceiling. Those could either mean ice dams on the roof or a plumbing issue like a cracked pipe.
If someone notices a water-related issue, call a plumber and turn the main water line off.
“Have a heightened sense of awareness right now,” Tyner said. “Just be on the lookout for potential issues and know where those shut-off valves are. So, you can help mitigate any damage.”
There still is the possibility for some temperatures to drop below freezing this week. Experts said it’s still important to be mindful of frozen pipes until things warm up.
“The pipe freezes, the water turns to ice, which it expands,” Tom Drexler, the owner of Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air and Electric, said. “Typically, copper pipes split, or certain types of plastic pipes.”
Drexler gave out tips as thermometers were at their lowest last week. Get them by clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.