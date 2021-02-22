2 UofL Sweeps Opening Weekend Series with Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The second ranked University of Louisville baseball team completed a strong opening weekend with 13-1 and 8-3 victories over Bellarmine in a double header on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville (3-0) finished off a sweep to start the season for the first time since the 2018 season.
Cameron Masterman led the way offensively for the Cardinals, going 4-for-8 with a home run in each game and five RBIs. The junior homered in all three games of the weekend.
