WATCH: Touching moment during Moore-Trinity high school basketball game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last five seconds of a Kentucky high school basketball game are sure to last a lifetime.
Video of one student’s simple gesture is now having ripple effects throughout the community and social media.
Trinity and Moore high schools were playing a junior varsity game at Trinity on Saturday when a player who’d been injured all year was put in the game in the final seconds.
The student, Vince Wolfram, a senior and class president, hadn’t played all year.
The video shows Wolfram attempting a three-point shot, but missed. Moore junior Breinon David grabbed the rebound, then gave the ball back to Wolfram for a second-chance layup, which he converted just before the buzzer.
And the crowd went wild.
“I was so proud for soo many reasons,” Moore basketball coach Roy Sutton told WAVE 3 News. “It spoke volumes about Breinon, and who he is as a person, the coaching staff and his teammates.”
Sutton said he was especially proud since David grew up in the foster care system, facing many challenges in his young life.
“I got a little overwhelmed,” Sutton said. “That moment was so special to me, I went to pick up the phone to call my mom who passed three years ago.
“I was proud, it warmed my heart.”
Trinity High School posted about the game.
“Why sport matters,” the school said in its Facebook post. “On senior night, with the game decided Moore HS showed class as Trinity substituted senior Vince Wolfram who has been out all season with an injury. And with this moment all five Trinity seniors put numbers on the board. Class act in the sportsmanship Moore. Class act!”
