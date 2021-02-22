Woman shot during robbery in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman was shot during a robbery in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Lindell Avenue around 1:10 a.m. Monday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot during a robbery. The woman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to recover, Mitchell said.
The LMPD Second Division is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
