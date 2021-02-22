Zoneton Fire Department says final goodbye to Maj. Garry Key

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zoneton Fire officials, police, and EMS joined the family of Maj. Garry Key for his funeral service at the Okolona Christian Church on Monday.
Key died on Feb. 13 after a nearly month-long battle with COVID-19.
He had been with the Zoneton Fire Protection District since 1984, making him the longest-serving member of the force.
The service was live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page. Following the funeral, a traditional fire service procession left from the church, passing in front of the fire station, and ending at the Resthaven Cemetery.
Since Key served at both the old and new Zoneton Fire stations, the procession of cars passed by both.
(Story continues after photo.)
Several service members of the community paid their respects.
“We are all better because we knew him,” Zoneton Fire Marshal Kevin Moulton said. “We will keep his legacy alive by all the lessons he has taught us.”
Rich Carlson with the Zoneton Fire Protection District said they are facing a difficult time right now, after losing their second chief, but say they will continue to push on to serve their community.
“He was a really good, kind person,” Carlson said. “He really meant a lot to people and people meant a lot to him. He was a good guy to have around and it’s going to be awful difficult to fill his shoes, it’ll be difficult to fill Chief Orkies shoes. Like I said it will be bumpy down the road.”
Key died two months after Chief Rob Orkies, who also battled COVID-19 and stage four cancer, died.
