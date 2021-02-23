Bellarmine and Liberty to battle for ASUN regular season title on Saturday in Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine is one win away from claiming the ASUN men’s basketball regular season title. An amazing accomplishment in the Knights first season in NCAA Division I.
They will host Liberty on Saturday at 12 p.m. in Freedom Hall, with the winner taking home the title. It will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. All parking is free at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center for the game, thanks to ARGI Financial Group and an anonymous donor.
Bellarmine has won 10 games in a row and is 10-2 in the ASUN. Liberty has won seven straight, including a 74-54 win over North Alabama Monday afternoon. The Flames will host the Lions against on Tuesday at 12 p.m.
“It would be, I know this, if they win this championship, I will lay my head down as proud, professionally, as I’ve been in my life,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “Because of all the pandemic, the uncertainly. I understand State Championships at Ballard. I understand National Championships, Final Four’s, the uncertainty and the difficulties that you face, in this era, have been unprecedented.”
The Knights completed a perfect 6-0 road record in league play. They are 13-5 overall.
Liberty is 18-5. The Flames are #3 in the nation defensively, allowing opponents just 58.3 points a game. They have also hit 233 three-pointers, which ranks #9 in the nation.
Davenport recaps the title tilt on The Scotty Davenport Show at 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning on WAVE 3 News.
