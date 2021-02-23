Community banks fill funding gap for new Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Center

The Louisville Urban League's Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is a $53 million project that opened in February 2021. (Source: Louisville Urban League)
By Elizabeth Pace | February 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST - Updated February 23 at 3:16 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League’s Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center is up and running, offering a game-changing project to West Louisville. But it almost wasn’t possible without a $10 million loan from nine community banks.

The Sports and Learning Center is a $53 million project. The Louisville Urban League raised $43 million, and say they had a verbal agreement with an opportunity zone investor for the rest but it fell through. $10 million stood in the way of the center bringing major opportunities to west Louisville.

Nine community banks - Republic Bank, Central Bank, Commonwealth Bank, L&N Federal Credit Union, Liberty Bank, Limestone Bank, Stock Yards Bank, WesBanco Bank and Wilson & Muir Bank - came together to fill the gap and offered a $10 million loan.

“While all of us are competitors, we are partners in making this game-changing project happen for the West End,” said Steve Trager, Republic Bank Chairman & CEO.

Although it puts them in multi-million dollar debt, Sadiqa Reynolds, President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said she made a commitment to bring this opportunity to West Louisville.

“I was advised in March to stop the project,” Reynolds said. “An act of God, it’s a pandemic Sadiqa, you don’t need to go on. But this community has always been promised things that don’t turn into anything and I didn’t want to be a part of that.”

The center is already showing its worth in the West Louisville community. Reynolds said it’s booked through March.

