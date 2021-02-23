As COVID cases decline, State Theater notices uptick in wedding interest

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a long engagement for some couples waiting to tie the knot in the face of COVID restrictions.
As case numbers decline and more people get vaccinated, some wedding venues claim they’re seeing interest grow again.
In the heart of Elizabethtown, events advertised on the marquee of the Historic State Theater have been few and far between since the pandemic struck. Event planners on site have reluctantly developed a new skill.
“We’ve done nothing but gotten really good at cancellations and trying to provide verbiage to folks to ease the blow, if you will,” Elizabethtown events program manager Sarah Vaughn said.
But, passersby Tuesday could see an advertisement on the building displaying the details of an upcoming event, “A Bride’s Night Out,” that may be a sign life is beginning to change.
“It represents so much more for us than what people think,” Vaughn said. “It’s just a wedding. Sure, but this time last year, things looked very different. We were waiting on the edge of our seats for closures. We didn’t know if our kids were going to be going to school for the next however many months.”
A Bride’s Night Out will take place Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will showcase local wedding vendors. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
Vaughn said the event is a perfect fit because the venue is beginning to see an uptick in wedding bookings.
“The brides, the grooms, the mothers of the brides, everybody has their fingers crossed that nothing will get shut down again,” she said.
Vaughn said she’s excited because 10 to 12 future weddings are now scheduled at the facility.
“They’ve been engaged for quite some time, but they knew they couldn’t do anything and they’re just champing at the bit to do it,” she said. “So, just to get the opportunity to see them, see their excitement and help them along through that journey.”
The 650-seat venue is still limited to 50 percent capacity and taking COVID safety measures.
Vaughn said interest is growing for those rescheduling from the past year into as a far as 2022.
“We as event planners, and event hosts, this is what we do for a living,” she said. “Not just weddings, but events across the board. So, to us, it’s definitely a turn in the right direction of getting some normalcy back in our lives.”
The theater hopes to reschedule concerts that were cancelled last year.
