Derby Festival Pegasus Pins packages to contain surprises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A true sign that the Kentucky Derby Festival is drawing near is the arrival and sale of the Pegasus Pins.
The first shipment of 2021 KDF Pegasus Pins were delivered Tuesday morning at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, located at 528 W. Main Street. Until March 1, it will be the only place selling the pins, which cost $6.00 each and is one of the primary sources of funding for the activities of the not-for-profit Kentucky Derby Festival.
To mark the 49th year of the collectable pins, Heaven Hill Distillery has also produced a special Evan Williams Single Barrel Limited Edition Kentucky Derby Festival bourbon bottle. Each bottle features a Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in hot pink wax on the neck of the bottle.
“Our partnership with Evan Williams celebrates two of Kentucky’s favorite things – the Derby Festival and bourbon,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO. “Although 2021 will be different, Pegasus Pins are still a great way to share the Derby Festival spirit and support your favorite events.”
The commemorative bottles are available for purchase at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience beginning March 11 and while supplies last for $74.99.
You’ll be able to purchase the pins starting March 1 at retail locations including grocery stores, gas stations and banks around Metro Louisville and southern Indiana. They also can be purchased online at PegasusPins.com.
To honor the tradition of the Derby Festival, KDF is putting a surprise pin in every envelope. Some envelopes will have the new 2021 Pegasus Pin while others will contain a vintage pin from 1973 to 2020.
If you only want a 2021 Pegasus Pin, you can get one online at PegasusPins.com. You’re also guaranteed to get a 2021 Pegasus Pin when you purchase the Variety Fun Pack, which includes five Pegasus Pins for only $25.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.