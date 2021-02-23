Doctors seeing younger patients with more symptoms than older adults following 2nd vaccine shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more people in WAVE Country prepare to get vaccinated in Phase1C, doctors say those getting the second COVID-19 vaccine shot are having different reactions based on their ages, with many older adults faring better than their younger counterparts.
“I had a really tender, sore arm for probably 48 hours,” Louisville Career Technical Education teacher Molly Huff said. That’s not a bad outcome for Huff, a 33-year-old mom, after her first Moderna vaccine shot, but not as good as for former WAVE 3 News Sports Director, 77-year-old Bob Domine.
“I had no ill effects at all,” Domine said, talking about both his Moderna doses. WAVE 3 News was with him in January for his first shot at the VA hospital, and then again on Feb. 8 when the Vietnam War pilot got his booster.
“No side effects at all,” Domine said of the second shot.
Meanwhile, Huff is expected to get her second dose at the Jefferson County Broadbent Arena Mass Clinic any day now.
“There is apprehension for getting round two (moreso) than round one,” she said, adding that that’s because a friend of hers was pretty sick for a couple of days after the second shot, including a fever of 102 degrees.
“A fever makes you feel crummy, no matter if you have other symptoms,” she said. “So you know, if that was the case, we are just trying to be prepared, it’s not something that’s going to detour me from getting the second round.”
Louisville physician Dr. Monalisa Tailor, the president of the Greater Louisville Medical Society, told a town hall recently that she and her colleagues have been seeing more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s with symptoms for a day or two, versus older patients who seem to be recovering well. Tailor said those in their 40s or younger are reporting more fatigue, chills, muscle aches, and some headaches. Tailor said those symptoms usually only last 24-to-48 hours, and she is on the same page as Domine.
“When your name comes up, get the shot,” he said. “Let’s get into this herd immunity so we can all take the dang masks off and hug our grandkids.”
Huff said she is also thankful to get the shot even if she experiences some mild symptoms.
