Doctors seeing younger patients with more symptoms than older adults following 2nd vaccine shot

Louisville physician Dr. Monalisa Tailor, the president of the Greater Louisville Medical Society, told a town hall recently that she and her colleagues have been seeing more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s with symptoms for a day or two, versus older patients who seem to be recovering well. Tailor said those in their 40s or younger are reporting more fatigue, chills, muscle aches, and some headaches. Tailor said those symptoms usually only last 24-to-48 hours, and she is on the same page as Domine.