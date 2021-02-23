FBI: Union Co. couple arrested in connection to Capitol riot

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - According to the FBI, the Union County woman that 14 News interviewed after the Capitol riots, along with her husband, have been arrested.
FBI officials say Lori Ann Vinson and Thomas Roy Vinson were arrested in connection to the violence that happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
14 News spoke with Lori Vinson shortly after the FBI tweeted out the arrest information. She says they have not been arrested, and it was the first she had heard of it.
We clarified with the FBI. They confirm the Vinsons are in federal custody and have a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
An official told us they must still have their phones.
