FORECAST: Another warm day Wednesday

- Warm Wednesday with slight rain chance
- Cooler Thursday with highs back in the 40s
- Wetter weather pattern develops by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight, keeping temperatures from falling too far into the 30s in most spots, with lows near 40 in the city of Louisville.
A few sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning, but the afternoon looks mainly dry with highs in the lower 60s.
A cold front sweeps through the region Wednesday evening. As it does so, some sprinkles and light rain showers are possible, especially across Kentucky. Look for lows in the 30s by Thursday morning behind the front.
Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Rain chances will be on the increase late Friday into Saturday. This will set the stage for an active weather pattern to continue into early next week with several rain chances. The higher rain totals appear south of Louisville.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.