FORECAST: Mild with a minor rain chance Wednesday

- Warm Wednesday with slight rain chance
- Cooler Thursday with highs back in the 40s
- Wetter weather pattern develops by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a few clouds overnight with lows in the 30s for most, lower 40s in the city.
We can’t rule out a brief shower Wednesday as a frontal boundary approaches. Otherwise, you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with another mild day in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The cold front crosses the region by Wednesday evening, taking any minor rain chance with it.
Temperatures will fall back into the 30s by early Thursday morning. Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.
Rain chances will be on the increase late Friday into Saturday. This will set the stage for an active weather pattern to continue into early next week with several rain chances. The higher rain totals appear south of Louisville.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.