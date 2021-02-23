FORECAST: Today will be the warmest of 2021, so far.

- TODAY & WEDNESDAY: Warm “bubble” of air will allow 60 degrees to be reachable
- LATE WEEK: Sprinkle or very light rain chances, mainly south
- THIS WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Potential wet pattern develops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a breezy Tuesday with temperatures likely to climb our warmest levels since 2021 began. Only a few passing clouds are expected, mainly to the north/east of Louisville.
Another chilly evening is in store with a mainly clear sky. Clouds will move in after midnight that should level out temperatures by sunrise.
As a warm front passes through Wednesday morning, there will be a risk for a few sprinkles. Otherwise, the afternoon will be dry with more of a mix of sun and clouds and mild air!
Clouds increase Wednesday night with perhaps some sprinkles or light showers possible near sunrise.
We’re tracking an unsettled weather pattern that looks to set up late this week into the start of next week with the daily chance for rain. As we get closer, details will become clearer with this overall setup.
