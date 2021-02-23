Mail soaked in controlled substance leads to charges for woman, inmate

Voelker has been in the Clark County Jail since March 22, 2020 on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a serious violent felon. He remains in custody and faces new charges of aiding, inducing or causing trafficking with an inmate; aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a schedule I controlled substance and aiding, inducing or causing dealing in marijuana.