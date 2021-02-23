Mail soaked in controlled substance leads to charges for woman, inmate

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A piece of mail led to several charges for a woman and a man behind bars in Clark County.
An investigation into a piece of suspicious mail sent to the Clark County Jail began on Jan. 5.
The mail, sent from Melissa Richie, 43, of Sellersburg, to an inmate, Ronald Voelker, 49, of Elizabeth, was discolored and appeared to have been previously saturated in a substance, according to Clark County Jail officials.
Tests showed the paper had been saturated in a controlled I substance.
Investigators said Richie and Voelker had conspired to send the mail to another inmate without that inmate’s knowledge.
Richie was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with conspiracy to commit trafficking with an inmate, conspiracy to commit dealing in a schedule I controlled substance and conspiracy to commit dealing in marijuana.
Voelker has been in the Clark County Jail since March 22, 2020 on charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a serious violent felon. He remains in custody and faces new charges of aiding, inducing or causing trafficking with an inmate; aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a schedule I controlled substance and aiding, inducing or causing dealing in marijuana.
