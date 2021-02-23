Man dies in Madisonville house fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say a man was found dead after an overnight house fire in Madisonville.
According to a police report, Hopkins County Central Dispatch got a call of a house fire on East McLaughlin Street around 9 Monday night.
The report says the Madisonville Fire Department was able to get the fire under control but found a victim inside the home.
They say the victim was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
According to the coroner, the victim was 67-year-old John Porter.
Officials did not say the cause of the fire.
