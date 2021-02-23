Moore High School basketball player’s selfless act inspires coach, community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was no doubt in his mind when Breion Davis, a junior basketball player for Moore High School, passed the ball to one of his opponents during their game at Trinity High School on Saturday.
“It was out of an act of kindness,” Davis said. “I just felt like he needed a chance to score.”
Now, a video of the kind act is being shared on social media, touching the lives of so many in the community. An anonymous couple gifted Breion $500 after seeing it.
It was the last five seconds of the game when Trinity High School’s senior player, Vince Wolfram, attempted a three-point shot, but missed. Wolfram hadn’t played all season due to an injury.
“I had three guys under the rim,” Roy Sutton, Moore’s varsity boys basketball coach said. “Either one of those three could have got it, I don’t think that it’s a coincidence that (Breion) got it.”
Breion grabbed the rebound and passed it back to Wolfram seconds before the buzzer, allowing him to make the last shot of the game.
Sutton said he was overwhelmed by the moment but it didn’t surprise him that this moment came from one of his most dedicated players.
“I pulled up to practice one day and it was cold and he had rode his bike,” Coach Sutton explained. “He rode his bike several miles to get to practice, that spoke volumes to me.”
Sutton said Breion, a foster child, has one of the biggest hearts and best attitudes on the team. He believes both teams walked away winning after the game because of Breion’s selfless act.
“I don’t feel wrong in saying it’s these types of kids that deserve good things to happen to them,” Sutton added. “If there is anybody in our community here that is interested in foster care or adopting kids, why not Breion?”
As he thanked his anonymous giver, Breion said he wishes nothing but the best for Vince.
“I very appreciate it, and thank you Vince, I appreciate you for acknowledging my kindness and I hope that you go very far in whatever you do,” Breion said.
Vince said he’s thankful for Breion’s kindhearted act.
“Honestly, I stopped for a second, processed that Breion had just passed me back the ball, then realized quickly that I better make this layup!” Vince told WAVE 3 News. “Such a great feeling to get the bucket, two points, and the incredible assist from Breion, Coach Sutton, and the Moore team. I can’t thank them enough!”
