Mr. Tees Record Store a lasting memory for Louisville’s music industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The tunes of a local record store started flowing through the West Louisville community in the 1980s.
Mr. Tees Record Store was the spot for local artists to find their beats and where gospel legends passed through the aisles.
Willie Glover knows almost every tune of the gospel, from Douglas Miller, to his very own as the lead singer of the group Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy.
”We never could come up with a solid hit record,” Glover said. In 1985, he opened Mr. Tees Record Store, bringing hits to the shelves to make a living.
”The life of a music store is new music,” Glover said. “If you can get new music and get it first, then you can make some money.”
The boom of the internet and downloads beat Glover to the punch every time in the late 1990s and early 2000s. That forced him to pack up the vinyls in 2002, but not before inspiring others to find their voices, like WLOU host Krystal Goodner Spratt.
”Everyone knew about Mr. Tees,” she said. “We would listen to gospel music, then hear a song on 1240 LOVE and then WLLV. We would travel down there on Broadway and you’d go in there and get the feeling of physically putting your hands on the tapes and albums.”
Glover said for him it’s all about the gospel because of its message and its passion. He said it’s the music we need for the current times of division in the world, growing crime and lasting pain.
”The answers are not far from us; it’s near,” Glover said. “It’s in our hearts and on our lips, the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Glover said he still feels the cadence and pitch of the gospel legends who inspired him, like Shirley Caesar, Joe Ligon and the Mighty Clouds of Joy.
When it comes to feeling his own spirit, Glover said it never leaves you, adding that he hopes to create music again soon.
