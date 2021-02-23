Phase 1C: It may be a few weeks before people can get COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The next phase of Kentucky’s COVID vaccine rollout includes people in Phase 1C next week.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced there could be as many as 1.3 million people in Phase 1C, and that beginning March 1, regional vaccination centers will move to people in phase 1C.
The big thing about phase 1C is the long list of people considered essential workers. There are 51 regional vaccination sites in Kentucky. But, not every regional vaccination site in the state will be ready for Phase 1C by March 1. That was addressed in Louisville’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday. Metro Public Health and Wellness is still focusing on Phases 1A and 1B.
“The number of vaccines given last week slowed a little bit from previous weeks just due to the weather,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, chief health strategist for the city of Louisville. “The healthcare systems and LouVax are catching up on all those appointments and making sure everyone over 70 who wants to be vaccinated has an appointment.”
Moyer said it’s going to be a few weeks before people in phase 1C in Jefferson County can get vaccinated.
“The percentage of people in 1C is probably 60 percent of our population in Jefferson County,” Moyer said.
According to Metro Public Health and Wellness, people in Phase 1C include:
- People 60 and older
- People with cancer, COPD, heart disease, diabetes
- Essential workers
- People who work in the following spaces: Food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, grocery stores, transportation and logistics, food Service, shelter and housing, finance, IT, communication, energy, media, legal, public safety, engineers, water and wastewater.
Beshear encouraged all vaccine sites to continue prioritizing Phases 1A and 1B, and added that it will be challenging to get signed up in the beginning if you are in Phase 1C, but the good news is that more vaccine is on the way.
