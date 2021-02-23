Spirit Airlines to offer daily nonstop flights from Louisville to four major cities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Four new nonstop flights will soon be departing from Louisville for those looking to get away.
Spirit Airlines, a low cost carrier based in Miramar, Florida, announced Tuesday the airline will provide nonstops daily flights from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
“It’s time to bring the best value in the sky to Louisville,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. “We can’t wait to welcome guests from Kentucky into the Spirit family so they can enjoy our unbeatable combination of service, reliability, new planes and low fares when they take their next trip. Plus, we’ll get to introduce travelers to the Derby City’s mix of outdoor beauty, art and history, not to mention the bourbon.”
The flights will begin on May 27.
