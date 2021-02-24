Car stolen with 2-year-old child still inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A case of vomiting delayed the arraignment for a man accused of stealing a car from a local Kroger store with a 2-year-old child inside.
John Williams will be arraigned Thursday on charges of kidnapping, car theft, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.
His co-defendant, Penny Alexander, appeared before a judge Wednesday on conspiracy charges.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the incident happened Monday in the Kroger parking lot near the intersection of Terry and Greenwood roads.
According to an arrest slip, Williams and Alexander abandoned the car in a parking lot off Lower Hunters Trace and Hess Drive.
Police said the victim identified Alexander as one of the people in the car; he was arrested at the scene, and Williams was arrested a short time later inside a home nearby.
Williams’ bond is set at $150,000. Alexander’s bond is set at $100,000.
Court documents did not specify what happened to the child.
