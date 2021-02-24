Cards bounce back with 69-57 win over Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A late 7-0 run helped UofL hold off Notre Dame and pull away for a 69-57 win on Tuesday night in the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards bounced back after a 99-54 loss at North Carolina on Saturday.
UofL was once again shorthanded, without second leading scorer David Johnson.
“I’m in Dunkin Donuts drive thru getting my coffee and my phone buzzes, I look down and Fred Hina says Dave has a temperature and achy and all this and I just, I don’t know,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “It’s wild to say the least, but they tested him for COVID, did a PCR test, he was negative, so that’s a great thing.”
Without Johnson, who averages 12.7 points a game, the Cards had five different players score in double figures. Carlik Jones led the way with 18.
UofL led 33-24 at the half, but just 56-51 with 6:26 remaining after a Cormac Ryan three-pointer for the Irish.
After a Dre Davis missed three, Samuell Williamson got the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Jones, who drained a three to increase the Cards lead to eight. The ensuing 7-0 run ended the threat.
Jae’Lyn Withers scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds. Williamson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Davis scored 11, Quinn Slazinski 10 and Malik Williams added six points and 10 rebounds.
The Cards improve to 12-5, 7-4 in the ACC. Notre Dame falls to 9-12, 6-9.
UofL is back on the road on Saturday, at Duke (11-8, 9-6) at 6 p.m.
Coach Mack previews that game on Inside the Cards at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on WAVE 3 News.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.