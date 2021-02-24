COVID patients in single digits at Clark Memorial, none on ventilators

“I know a lot of [the nurses] have had a very difficult time with over the last year because unfortunately even with the best-case scenarios and best things you can do from a healthcare standpoint, from a medicine delivery standpoint, we’ve had patients that have died from COVID,” Boel said. “That is just so difficult not only on the families, but also, I think sometimes we forget how difficult that is on the patient’s nurses who are taking care of them day in and day out. Especially at the time when patients weren’t getting as many visitors due to COVID and really, they were the ones holding their hand and being right there with them.”