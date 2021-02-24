FORECAST: Colder air arrives later tonight

- Gusty winds fade this evening
- Temperatures ease back into the 40s for highs Thursday
- Better rain chance by the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies are likely to stick around overnight as lows get down into the 30s. A few additional showers are possible mainly south of Louisville after sunset, but they’ll be gone by sunrise Thursday.
We’ll keep most of the clouds around on Thursday, but there will be a chance for a few peeks of sunshine. Expect highs in the 40s with some getting close to 50 degrees if more sunshine develops.
Thursday night will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
Friday will be a breezy day with increased cloud cover and rising shower chances by the evening. Expect high temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s during the afternoon.
A wetter weather pattern arrives by the weekend with rain chances increasing late Friday into Saturday and then again Sunday into early next week. The highest rain totals appear south of Louisville where several inches of rainfall look possible through the forecast period.
