FORECAST: Windy, warm with scattered shower chances

- TODAY: Wind gusts near 40 mph around midday
- FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Multiple rounds of rainfall expected; greatest risk over KY than IN
- NEXT WEEK: Cooler air returns Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A windy and warm day is ahead with highs well into the 60s this afternoon. Expect gusts between 30 and 40 MPH around midday as we watch some sprinkles and scattered showers track through the region.
A cold front passing through the area triggers additional rain showers this evening across Kentucky. As midnight approaches we’ll see drier conditions. Expect lows tonight in the 20s and low 30s.
Clouds will play a big role in how Thursday “feels”. An overcast day will mean little warming with highs around 40; any sunshine will push temperatures into the mid-40s. Either way, a cooler day is expected tomorrow. Thursday night will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and low 30s.
