JCPS under pressure as Beshear urges school districts to resume in-person instruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A decision will be made by Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education members regarding students’ return to the classroom on Thursday.
The pressure on JCPS school board members rises as Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday recommending both public and private schools in Kentucky reopen in some capacity by next Monday, March 1. Beshear said students should be in the classroom by that date or at least seven days after educators and staff of any school are completely vaccinated against COVID.
Per the recommendation, school districts also need to offer some form of virtual learning for students no wanting to resume in-person instruction yet.
Schools will also have to still follow mitigation efforts and will have a detailed 136-page document guiding staff on protocols and ways to transition back to in-person instruction.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t vaccinate our educators for nothing,” Beshear said during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday. “We did this because we all know we need some form of in-person learning.”
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said most employees who requested to get vaccinated will have had their second doses by the end of the first week of March. He also said he sees schools reopening in mid-March if the board votes to return to class.
Armed with demands, parents like Steve Ullum want to see the right decision be made for students and teachers within JCPS. The district is one of only six school districts that have not resumed in-person instruction yet in Kentucky.
“I feel any classroom education is going to help at this point,” Ullum told WAVE 3 News. “Right now, they have 12 months of bad habits that have to be broken.”
Tuesday, JCPS Board of Education member James Craig said the right choice must be made for the well-being of students and staff on Thursday.
“We’re trying to make the best public health decision for our district in the City of Louisville should we do this now that the teachers and staff are getting vaccinated,” he said.
As of Tuesday night, JCPS board members projected 60% of the district’s students plan to return to in-person instruction, while 40% will continue virtual learning.
