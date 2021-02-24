Johnson & Johnson vaccine: A closer look by Baptist Health pharmacist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third COVID-19 vaccine may be on the market soon.
Regulators announced Wednesday the Johnson & Johnson’s shot is safe to use. It could be approved for distribution in the next few days.
The vaccine is a single shot and only needs refrigeration instead of being frozen for storage.
“Which is going to make it more accessible to our physicians’ offices, to other clinics, pharmacies,” Angela Sandlin, the Baptist Health LaGrange Pharmacy director, said. “It will be easier to store like it needs to be done properly.”
That increase in supply and ease of storage is potentially good news for those waiting to roll up their sleeves.
“So, you could see it easier to get in, less wait time, less complication with having to schedule a second dose,” Sandlin said. “So, it could have those advantages.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered 66% effective against moderate to severe cases of the virus, and even higher at 85% when it comes to the most serious cases of the illness.
Sandlin said that’s great news in the fight against the coronavirus. She noted that the Johnson & Johnson shot would help reach immunity within the community and that people shouldn’t get too lost in the effectiveness percent comparison.
“In the time that the Moderna and Pfizer have come out, there have been some other strains in the UK and South Africa,” she said. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some of those patients, may have had the different strains. So, you’re not comparing apples to apples exactly. So, you don’t want to look at it completely as a numbers game. You want to get vaccine in people’s arms as soon as you can.”
Though the Johnson & Johnson dose requires just one shot, researchers are looking into whether a second dose could boost its effectiveness.
