LMPD: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition following shooting in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after one person has died and two people were critically injured in a shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood Tuesday night.
MetroSafe confirmed calls came in around 7:46 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of East Breckinridge Street on reports of a triple shooting.
Officers arrived and found one man at the location between 20 to 30 years of age who had been shot and killed, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
Two other people, a man and a woman, were also found suffering from gunshot wounds. The two victims were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
