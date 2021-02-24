Louisville man escorted first students to integrate southern schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nine young teenagers took on the role of helping to break down Jim Crow laws in the 1950s and changed the course of history.
One man helped escort the students to moments now marked in the history books following Brown v. Board of Education, a landmark 1954 Supreme Court ruling that declared segregation in public schools unconstitutional.
Arkansas governor Orval Faubus ignored the federal decision. He called in the Arkansas National Guard to block nine Black students from entering Little Rock Central High School in 1957. At the time Willie B. Haynes Sr., who was originally from Arkansas and moved to Louisville in 1959, was just a day off from being discharged from the Army.
“They [were] keeping the Blacks down,” Haynes said. “Because if you don’t get the education, you’re not going to go anywhere in life.”
President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent in federal troops, the Army’s 101st airborne, to escort the Little Rock Nine into the school. WAVE 3 News ask Haynes, as a Black man, what was it like escorting Black children to school, to prevent racial attacks.
“It was an experience,” Haynes said. “Really an experience because sometimes you were afraid of a whole lot of things, that would happen to you personally.”
The students were harassed, attacked and spit on just getting to class.
“They [the Little Rock Nine] made history because they were not afraid,” Haynes said. “If they were afraid they couldn’t have done it.”
In 1958, the first Black student, Ernest Green, graduated from Central High School. Haynes drove the Green family to commencement. Haynes said no other customers were allowed to use any car or cabs in the company until the Greens made it home.
“They were grateful that they got through this,” Haynes said. “They were real happy.”
Even during the joy, Haynes said detectives who were on location to protect Green spat and launched verbal attacks on him.
During the push for Black Americans to have the right to vote and learn, lives were lost and the suffering was deep. Haynes said neither opportunities should go for granted.
“I had to walk three miles to school back and forth,” Haynes said. “There was no busing for Blacks.”
At the time Haynes did not know he was part of history for assisting for the Little Rock Nine. They were part of the first students to integrate schools in the south.
