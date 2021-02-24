Murder charged filed against Shelbyville man after cross-state investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new set of charges have been filed against a man previously accused of murder.
Zavius King was arrested in 2018 for the deadly shooting of Ronnie Caldwell according to the Tribune-Star.
Country Prosecutors eventually dismissed those charges against King.
He was charged again in 2020 after police found a handgun in Louisville that belonged to King.
LMPD tested fired the gun and learned it was the same gun used in the killing of Ronnie Caldwell.
Terre Haute police also recently interviewed a man who admitted to being at the scene of the shooting and saw king shoot Caldwell during a robbery attempt.
King was already in jail for unrelated charges in Shelby County. He’s now being extradited to Terre Haute to face the new murder charges there.
