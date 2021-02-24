2nd triple shooting in Louisville in one night leaves man, 2 teens in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and two teenagers were shot in Shawnee Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Around 10:40 p.m., Ruoff said officers were dispatched to a shooting scene in the 100 block of S. 40th Street, which is near the Academy at Shawnee on W. Market Street.
The three victims were found and taken to UofL Hospital for treatment by Louisville EMS. Ruoff said their injuries were not believed to be serious and they are expected to recover.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
