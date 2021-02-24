SIAC cancels conference scheduling, championship events for winter, spring sports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, or SIAC, has canceled conference scheduling and championship events for winter and spring sports.
The decision, which was announced Wednesday, was made due to continued COVID-19 concerns.
The SIAC includes Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University.
The sports that will be impacted include men’s and women’s basketball, tennis, golf, track and field, baseball and softball.
The SIAC stated, “team activities, practice and training opportunities against competition will be determined and defined by each member institution that will adhere and observe Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition (Updated Second Edition), state, local, and CDC COVID-related public health protocols.”
Fans are not permitted to attend any events on SIAC campuses.
