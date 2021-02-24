SnowTALK! Weather Blog 2/24

Mixed feelings today as it will be warm today but also quite windy with some showers.
The cold air will be back tonight so no doubt you will feel the difference tomorrow morning.
While we still have a few system scooting by Friday into Sunday, the Sunday wave looks to carry the highest rain chance for the area (though still focusing mainly on KY than IN).
We do cool down a bit next week but signs of another bump in warmth are there. March is coming!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.