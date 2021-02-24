Some parents worried about JCPS board vote on in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education will vote on Thursday whether in-person classes should resume this school year.
If they vote yes, elementary school students would likely return to class five days a week in mid to late March. Middle school students and high school students would return on a hybrid schedule after spring break.
Any JCPS teacher who wanted a COVID-19 vaccine will have gotten their second dose by the first week in March.
Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday recommending all school districts across the state resume in-person learning by this upcoming Monday.
JCPS parents who want their children back in the classroom complained Tuesday that the advice from area medical experts fell on deaf ears with one JCPS school board member in particular. However, the school board reported the split among parents is 60% who want their students back in the classroom verses 40% who feel safer staying with virtual learning at home, and those parents will still get that option.
Some JCPS parents explained to WAVE 3 News why they are or aren’t comfortable sending their children back to the classroom on Wednesday.
“100%,” parent Kelly Dauk, who has freshman JCPS student, said. “100%.”
Beth Liebschutz, a JCPS parent of two, said her children were also ready to go back.
“They were ready April 15 of last year,” she said with a smile.
Dauk and Liebschutz are among the 60% who want school doors back open.
“As a parent and a pediatrician, it’s time,” Dauk said, explaining her child has felt isolated and overloaded with screen time.
Both parents said they understand the fear of some teachers and other parents and the caution the JCPS school board must consider concerning the spready of the coronavirus. However, they also said they feel, based on CDC data, that schools are safe environments.
“There is nothing that we do every day that has zero risk,” Dauk said, “Driving to work, there’s risk, and particularly, now that teachers have been vaccinated, I think they should feel really confident.”
There are some parents who are not as understanding with board members as Dauk and Liebschutz. The group, ‘Let Them Learn JCPS’ that supports going back to in-person classes complained about District 2 Board Member Chris Kolb. They didn’t like that he was eating a banana and shuffling papers instead of listening to area doctors giving advice to the board during a meeting Tuesday night.
At one point during the meeting, another board member messaged everyone, “Maybe we could avoid laughing at our guests.”
JCPS parent Alyson Cleyman, who is part of ‘Let Them Learn JCPS,’ said she viewed Kolb’s actions as less than appropriate.
“He was rude; he was interrupting the medical experts,” she told WAVE 3 News.
Kolb explained, however, that he was listening throughout the entire meeting.
“I was simultaneously listening and doing things, [and] preparing my questions,” he said, adding it’s not his job to listen.
Among his concerns as a board member is the difficulty of social distancing in such a large school district.
“We put around 65,000 to 75,000 students on school buses every day in the course of a normal day,” he said. “That concerns me greatly.”
Liebschutz contended those numbers won’t be the same this year with the 40% of students who opt for full-time Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI). She said they won’t be on the bus, and there will be other protocols taking more students off buses.
“At the middle and high school level, you’re going to go to an A-B model that’s going to de-densify the number of people on the bus automatically,” she said.
Kolb says despite what people think, he has not made up his mind regarding Thursday’s vote and could change it if Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio brings a plan Thursday night that shows re-opening can be done safely.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.