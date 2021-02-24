State reports ‘possible cyberattack’ on unemployment claims website

While there has not been any security breach and no information from claimants has been compromised, the Office of Unemployment Insurance notified Labor Cabinet leadership at approximately 10:40 a.m. of a possible cyberattack on the external unemployment insurance claims system. The Kentucky Office of Homeland Security is working with the Labor Cabinet, OUI and Commonwealth Office of Technology to respond to the cyberattack, which used random login names to attempt to overwhelm the site but none of the login attempts have been successful. Unemployment office staff continues to assist claimants, but claimants are currently unable to access the site externally.