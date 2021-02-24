What is a TIF? A look at how lawmakers plan to revitalize West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s most forgotten neighborhoods may soon get the attention many believe they deserve.
State lawmakers filed bipartisan legislation Tuesday called the “West End Opportunity Partnership,” which offers investment and economic opportunities to Louisville’s West End neighborhoods of Parkland, Shawnee, Park Duvalle, Russell, Portland, California, Chickasaw, Park Hill, and Algonquin.
OneWest CEO Evon Smith said the legislation will finally inject life and dollars into that part of the city.
“[We are] starting to walk the walk rather than just talking about economic justice and inclusion,” Smith said. “This is about really putting pen to paper and making some real things happen.”
The goal of the legislation is to revitalize the neighborhoods in a way that does not force residents to relocate.
The legislation would create a 30-year TIF, or tax-increment financing, a government tool used to encourage economic growth in a specific area. The TIF encourages developers or companies to pursue projects they otherwise wouldn’t, by funding the project up front.
The “seed” funding, or money used to kick start the endeavor, would be a $30 million combination of state, local and private funds.
Once the project is approved, the yearly property tax increases are frozen at that level. In this case, property tax values would be frozen at the 2021 rate. The increments above that frozen level is used to pay off the financing of the original loan over time.
The process is an attempt to raise the property values of homes, while not increasing the cost for the homeowners.
In this situation, the TIF would mandate 80 percent of sales tax revenue generated by new businesses be re-invested into the West End.
Smith said if done correctly, it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars for those neighborhoods.
“Just take for example, if you had a company with 300 employees come to the West end, 80 percent of that income tax and sales tax is coming back to the West End for re-investment,” Smith said.
Smith said the potential new businesses would have to prove they bring value to the neighborhood, by presenting their ideas to several advisory boards made up of individuals from the nine neighborhoods. If that goes according to plan, Smith sees the new legislation as a major upgrade to West Louisville, one that could start the process of creating generational wealth for that community.
“You have to counter all of that history with a significant amount of investment and resources. And we’re just not able to do it one foundation at a time, one organization at a time. It has to be a collective effort. So this was the intent on which this whole initiative got started.”
Once the bill becomes law, Smith said her organization will work with others in Louisville to recruit new businesses.
To learn more about OneWest, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.