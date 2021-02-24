Woman found shot inside of vehicle dies

The woman died several days after she was found shot inside of a crashed vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. (Source: Unsplash)
By Sarah Jackson | February 24, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 8:17 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was found shot inside of a vehicle has been identified.

Angela Blain, 45, died on Feb. 22 at University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

On Feb. 1 around 9 p.m., officers were called to a report of a crash on East Pages Lane and Standing Oak Drive. When they arrived, they found Blain, who was driving, had a gunshot wound.

LMPD is investigating her death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

