Woman found shot inside of vehicle dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was found shot inside of a vehicle has been identified.
Angela Blain, 45, died on Feb. 22 at University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
On Feb. 1 around 9 p.m., officers were called to a report of a crash on East Pages Lane and Standing Oak Drive. When they arrived, they found Blain, who was driving, had a gunshot wound.
LMPD is investigating her death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
