Beshear confirms more than 100 new vaccination sites are opening across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians Thursday to stay strong in their fight against the virus.
He noted 119 new vaccination sites are opening across the state, including six new regional sites. It brings the total number in Kentucky to 410 excluding pop-up vaccination sites.
“Our goal is to make sure it’s in your neighborhood,” Beshear said of the continued expansion of available locations.
By Thursday, at least 646,836 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across Kentucky. Beshear said of the 153,710 doses sent to the state by the federal government this week, more than 38,500 were administered to people in less than two days.
In terms of new COVID-19 cases, the governor reported there were 1,477 more confirmed on Thursday, pushing the state’s total since last spring to 401,750.
He said there was a 5.67% positivity rate, calling its continuous decrease the “best news of the day.”
“We want to see that continue to drop. That’s the leading indicator,” Beshear said, “that we’ve had a natural downward progression.”
However, despite the lowering positivity rate, the governor also reported 43 new COVID deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,570. He attributed the recent high number of deaths to the virus surge Kentucky saw prior to the vaccine rollout.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
General information on the coronavirus in the state can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.