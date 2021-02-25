2 critically injured in shooting near UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two people were critically injured in a shooting near the University of Louisville.
The shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South Fourth Street, Louisville Metro Police Department Dwight Mitchell said.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police line at (502) 574-LMPD.
