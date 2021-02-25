FORECAST: Cooler day ahead; wet weekend likely

- HEAVY RAIN: Greatest risk looks to be Saturday night into Sunday
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ with isolated higher across Southern KY
- NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Passing clouds this morning will give way to a few hours of sunshine this afternoon before more clouds roll in before sunset. Temperatures should still climb to near-normal levels for this date, near 50 degrees.
Thursday night will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
Friday will be a breezy day with increased cloud cover and rising shower chances by the evening. Expect high temperatures to rebound well into the 50s during the afternoon.
Scattered showers expected with temperatures either holding steady or even slowly climbing toward sunrise Saturday.
The highest rain chance in the forecast will take place Saturday night into Sunday where several hours of moderate to perhaps heavy rain are likely. Some river/stream flooding will be possible with the recent snowmelt getting involved. Stay tuned for updates.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.