FORECAST: Cooler temperatures Thursday

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021
By Kevin Harned | February 17, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 11:55 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures ease back into the 40s for highs Thursday
  • Better rain chance by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain has pressed south with the cold front. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s overnight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Skies feature a mix of sun and clouds Thursday. Clearing skies should yield at least partly sunny skies for a period of time. You can expect highs in the 40s for most, with a few 50s possible.

Thursday night will be chilly with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be a breezy day with increased cloud cover and rising shower chances by the evening. Expect high temperatures to rebound into the lower 50s during the afternoon.

A wetter weather pattern arrives by the weekend with rain chances increasing late Friday into Saturday and then again Sunday into early next week. The highest rain totals appear south of Louisville where several inches of rainfall look possible through the forecast period.

