FORECAST: Rain chances going up this weekend

- WEEKEND: Rain chances increase
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ with isolated higher across Southern Kentucky
- NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High thin cirrus clouds around the moon are ice crystals that refract the light of a full or near full moon to 22° allowing for a circle to appear around it. More clouds will be on the increase overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s again by morning.
Friday will start cloudy, but during the afternoon we’ll see partly sunny skies with a decent breeze. Highs will be in the mid 50s. By evening some clouds will start moving back in as our next system takes aim at us.
Scattered showers will arrive Friday night as temperatures gently drop into the mid 40s.
Scattered showers will continue into Saturday morning, but we’ll dry out by afternoon, leaving us with a mainly cloudy day in the lower 60s.
Additional rain will arrive Saturday night and continue into early Sunday with totals between one to two inches for Louisville and higher totals south.
Minor flooding could be reached next week along several area rivers.
