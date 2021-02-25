FORECAST: Sunny but cool day; watching end of week rain chances

- HEAVY RAIN: Greatest risk looks to be Saturday night into Sunday
- RAIN TOTALS: 1-3″ with isolated higher across Southern KY
- NEXT WEDNESDAY: Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill @ 10:07am ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon before clouds roll in around sunset. Temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s later today.
Tonight will be chilly with increasing clouds and lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
Friday will be a breezy day with more clouds rolling into the region and rising shower chances by the evening. Expect high temperatures to rebound well into the 50s during the afternoon. Scattered showers expected with temperatures either holding steady or even slowly climbing toward sunriseSaturday.
The highest rain chance in the forecast will take place Saturday night into Sunday where several hours of moderate to perhaps heavy rain are likely. Some river/stream flooding will be possible with the recent snowmelt getting involved. Stay tuned for updates.
