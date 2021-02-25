Indiana tightens up vaccine eligibility rules

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana will no longer vaccinate out-of-state people, even if they work in Indiana, health officials announced Wednesday.
Originally, Indiana allowed nonresidents to get vaccinated if they worked in the Hoosier state to ensure its healthcare workers and first responders were covered. State health officials told reporters Wednesday since most people in those groups have now received the shot, moving forward, Indiana will save its doses for Hoosiers only.
“Please be prepared to show a utility bill, piece of mail or other documentation to prove that you are an Indiana resident when you arrive at a vaccine clinic,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer of the Indiana State Health Department, said.
The change only applies to out-of-state people who have yet to receive their first dose, which leaves Harley Million, an Indiana healthcare worker and Kentucky resident in limbo.
Million told WAVE 3 News she signed up for her first dose before the state announced the change. She is scheduled to get the first shot in March in Indiana, but she is worried she won’t be allowed.
“That really frustrates me because I’m a health care worker, and I’ve been counting on getting this COVID shot,” Million said. “I usually don’t vaccinate at all, but this was a little more severe to me so I was open to doing it.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to the Indiana State Health Department for clarification. A media spokesperson sent the following response:
“If an individual is a healthcare worker who works in Indiana and was already scheduled, hospitals have been instructed to administer those vaccines.”
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel told WAVE 3 News that out-of-state people who work in Indiana who already had their first dose appointment booked before the state’s announcement likely will be allowed to get vaccinated if they contact the health department where they signed up to receive the shot.
The rule change does not apply to out-of-state people who already have received their first doses in Indiana. The state has promised to administer the second dose.
